

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A group of cyberattackers that has been targeting Canadian businesses in financially-motivated hacks since at least 2013 has been identified in a new report.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye has dubbed the group of attackers as “FIN10” in a report titled “FIN10 Anatomy of a Cyber Extortion Operation” released on Friday morning.

FIN10 operates in North America with a predominant focus on Canadian organizations, particularly casinos and mining companies.

FireEye believes the group is able to infiltrate an organization’s networks through targeted phishing email scams and social engineering.

Once the attackers have gained access to a business’ records, files, correspondence and customer information, they will post proof of the stolen data on publicly accessible websites, the report says.

They will then try to extort their victims by demanding payment in Bitcoin, a type of online “cryptocurrency” that is difficult to trace, for not releasing sensitive information, the report said.

The requested sums ranged from 100 to 500 Bitcoins (approximately US$124,000 to $620,000 as of mid-April), according to the report.

In some cases, if the targets have failed to pay up, FIN10 has destroyed integral Windows systems by deleting critical operating system files.

The cybersecurity firm attributes a number of cases beginning in at least 2013 and continuing through to 2016 to one group or network of attackers based on the similarity of TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures) used in the crimes.