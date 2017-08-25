Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo to star in Facebook video series
Fiona made her debut to the media in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, May 31, 2017, in Cincinnati. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 2:14PM EDT
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Zoo says its popular baby hippo will star in an internet video series called "The Fiona Show" starting next week.
The zoo says the first video will be available on the show's Facebook page on Tuesday. It's not clear how many videos are planned or how regularly they will be produced.
Fiona has already garnered millions of views on the zoo's Facebook page since her premature birth in January.
Since then, her face has appeared on ice cream and beer, she was named an honorary deputy sheriff and a children's book about her was announced.
Fiona was born Jan. 24 weighing about 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame early health scares and now weighs more than 450 pounds (200 kilograms).
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- The most dangerous spiders found in Canada and what you need to know
- Babylonians, not Greeks, may have been first to study trigonometry: Study
- Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo to star in Facebook video series
- Satellite for Taiwan launched from California
- New app makes it a lot tougher for kids to ignore parents' text messages