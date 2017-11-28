

The Canadian Press





SAN FRANCISCO - A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails has pleaded guilty to nine charges against him in San Francisco court.

Karim Baratov, 22, was sent to face charges to the U.S. this summer after waiving his right to an extradition hearing in Canada.

He was arrested in Hamilton in March under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

He was held without bail for months because an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that he was too much of a flight risk to be released.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice says Baratov's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.

