Brown booby seabird seen in California islands for first time
This Oct. 9, 2013 photo shows the Brown Booby, a seabird from tropical ranges, on the breakwater in Buffalo, N.Y. Birders flocked to the city's Lake Erie and Niagara River waterfronts this week to get a glimpse of the gull-like tropical diving bird normally found along the coasts of Central America. (AP Photo / The Buffalo News, John Hickey)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 9:16AM EST
CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - A seabird known as the brown booby is nesting for the first time in California's Channel Islands National Park.
The discovery announced Tuesday means the bird that is usually tropical or subtropical appears to have extended its range further north than previously seen.
A news release from the park says biologists discovered four nests and 102 individual birds on Sutil Island, the smallest in the chain. Adult birds appeared to be either incubating eggs or tending to young in the nests.
The discovery means there are now 14 species breeding seabirds that rely on the park.
The brown booby is known for making spectacular dives for surface fish from up to 50 feet. They lay their eggs on bare ground on islands, then make nests with sticks, rocks and vegetation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Roadsides not best place for planting monarch-critical milkweed, study finds
- Hundreds of dead sea turtles found off El Salvador coast
- Efforts to capture, save Mexico's endangered porpoise end
- Stellar encore: Dying star keeps coming back big time
- Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk meets Erdogan in Turkey