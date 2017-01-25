

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Who's got the baddest Twitter account in the U.S. National Parks Service?

The folks at Badlands National Park in South Dakota, of course.

The park's Twitter account is being hailed as "badass," after tweeting climate change facts amid a government crackdown on scientific communications.

The Badlands National Park tweeted three scientific facts about climate change on Tuesday afternoon, setting off a flurry of chatter on Twitter.

"The pre-industrial concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 280 parts per million (ppm). As of December 2016, 404.93 ppm," read the first tweet, sent at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate," said the second tweet, issued moments later.

A third tweet read: "Flipside of the atmosphere; ocean acidity has increased 30% since the Industrial Revolution. 'Ocean Acidification' #climate #carboncycle."

The tweets were deleted within hours, but they continue to live on as screenshots on Twitter.

Many interpreted the tweets as an act of defiance against U.S. President Donald Trump, whose staffers have ordered several agencies to halt the release of news and science until their Trump-appointed leaders can be installed. Trump has also reportedly ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to take down its climate change page, although the site remained active Wednesday morning. https://www.epa.gov/climatechange

"Badlands is braver than Congress," one user wrote in response to the tweets. "I vote to call them Badass National Park."

Props to Badlands National Park, should be Badass National Park. — leftgear (@leftgear) January 25, 2017

The thing the dystopian novels could never predict was the sudden rebellion of the national park social media managers — David Hoyt (@DavidJHoyt) January 25, 2017

So @realDonaldTrump forced the Badlands National Park to delete their factual tweet about carbon. Waiting for the alternative Trump facts — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) January 25, 2017

After today, Badlands National Park will be known as Badasslands National Park. — Alex Hilterbrand (@MinnesotaN1ce) January 25, 2017

NASA's climate scientists offered their support for the Badlands tweets on Tuesday, shortly after the original tweets were taken down. The verified NASA Climate account tweeted a graph showing the same carbon statistics mentioned in the Badlands tweets.

Dec 2016's avg global temp was 3rd highest on record. Global avg atmospheric CO2 concentration was ~405 ppm. https://t.co/Q7xdVFTBf5 — NASA Climate (@NASAClimate) January 24, 2017

A spokesperson for the National Parks Service told BuzzFeed that the Badlands account had been "compromised," and that the tweets were sent out by a former employee.

"The park was not told to remove the tweets but chose to do so when they realized that their account had been compromised," The NPS spokesperson said.

The controversy comes days after the main National Parks Service Twitter account was briefly taken offline, after it retweeted side-by-side images showing Trump's inauguration day crowd compared to Barack Obama's larger crowd from 2009. The account has since come back online.

A Twitter account called @AltUSNatParkService, which started tweeting shortly after the Badlands tweets were sent out Tuesday, has already picked up 267,000 followers. The individuals behind the account, who claim to be environmental scientists, have been tweeting anti-Trump and pro-Badlands tweets, along with factual climate change information.

Mr Trump, you may have taken us down officially. But with scientific evidence & the Internet our message will get out. — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 24, 2017

Donald Trump claimed in 2012 that the concept of global warming "was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." He has also referred to it as a "hoax."

Climate change is a scientifically verified fact proven through numerous peer-reviewed studies over the years. The U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported earlier this month that 2016 was the hottest year on record – the third time in a row that the planet has set a new heat record.