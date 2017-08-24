

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The study of trigonometry or the study of triangles has been widely attributed to the ancient Greeks.

The Greek astronomer Hipparchus, who lived about 120 BC, is broadly considered “the father of trigonometry” for compiling the first known “table of chords” or trigonometric table, which allows users to figure out the ratio of two sides of a right-angle triangle with only one known ratio.

But what if Hipparchus’ table wasn’t the first and another ancient civilization was using tablets to calculate geometric problems long before the Greeks?

Researchers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia say they have discovered just that by studying the purpose of a famous 3,700-year old Babylonian clay tablet called Plimpton 322, which they believe is actually the world’s oldest and most accurate trigonometric table.

In a new study published in Historia Mathematica, UNSW Professor Daniel Mansfield and Associate Professor Norman Wildberger argue that the small Babylonian tablet reveals an “ancient mathematical sophistication” that predates Hipparchus by more than 1,000 years.

“It opens up new possibilities not just for modern mathematics research, but also for mathematics education,” Wildberger explained in a release. “With Plimpton 322 we see a simpler, more accurate trigonometry that has clear advantages over our own."

Plimpton 322 was discovered in the early 1900s in southern Iraq by Edgar Banks, an archaeologist who the fictional character Indiana Jones was based on, the scientists said. It’s believed the tablet may have come from the ancient Sumerian city of Larsa. It’s been dated to between 1822 and 1762 BC.

The ancient tablet consists of 15 rows of numbers with cuneiform writing on it that describe a base of 60, or a sexagesimal system. The mathematicians demonstrate in their research how the Babylonians used a base of 60 in their numerical system instead of the more-modern base of 10 to generate numbers on the tablet.

It’s also thought to contain Pythagorean triples, or integer solutions to the Pythagorean Theorem, which was named after the Greek philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras who lived a thousand years after Plimpton 322’s dated creation.

The Sydney researchers describe the Babylonian system as a “novel kind of trigonometry” that is based on ratios instead of angles and circles.

The findings shed new light on why the ancient scribes used Plimpton 322 in the first place. Researchers have long believed the clay tablet was intended as a teacher’s aide for checking students’ solutions to quadratic mathematical problems. But now, UNSW scientists believe the tablet was used for more practical purposes, such as calculating how to construct palaces, canals and temples.

“The huge mystery, until now, was its purpose - why the ancient scribes carried out the complex task of generating and sorting the numbers on the tablet,” the researchers said. “Plimpton 322 was a powerful tool that could have been used for surveying fields or making architectural calculations to build palaces, temples or step pyramids.”

The Plimpton 322 tablet is currently housed in Columbia University’s Rare Book and Manuscript Library in New York.