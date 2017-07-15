

Alex Sanz, The Associated Press





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The second person to walk on the moon is rolling out the red carpet for the red planet.

Buzz Aldrin is hosting a sold-out gala for his non-profit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. The event will commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. He believes people will be able to land on Mars by 2040. That's a goal that NASA shares.

Aldrin's foundation says the gala is the first part of a three-year campaign to help fund advancements that will lead to the future habitation of Mars.