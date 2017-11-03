Amazon to open second office in Vancouver: but no, it's not the coveted HQ2
Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit at a company building in Seattle, on Oct. 11, 2017. (Elaine Thompson / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 1:01PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 3, 2017 2:40PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- Amazon says it will open a second corporate office in Vancouver, but it's not the highly sought-after second headquarters that has commanded the attention of governments across North America.
The office will be located downtown and employ an additional 1,000 workers.
Amazon opened its first Vancouver office in 2015, which now employs more than 1,000 people, mostly software development engineers.
The tech giant made the announcement at its Vancouver office Friday morning.
B.C. Premier John Horgan says it's a great day for jobs in the province.
Vancouver is among several Canadian cities in contention to attract the company's US$5 billion second North American headquarters.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Amazon to open second office in Vancouver: but no, it's not the coveted HQ2
- WhatsApp messaging service goes down for several hours
- U.S. report says global warming is mostly man-made, contradicing Trump's team
- Sales of iPhone X begin: Can Apple live up to the hype?
- Scientists discover new orangutan species in Sumatra