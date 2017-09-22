Algae on river flowing into Lake Erie prompts warning
Janice Kerns, left, and Anne Marie Gorman, both with the Ohio DNR, net fish after a brief electric shock is administered to the water. (Jetta Fraser /The Blade via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 2:14PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio -- Health officials in Ohio are telling children, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions not to swim in the river that flows through Toledo because of an algae outbreak.
The Maumee River along the city's downtown waterfront has turned unsightly shades of green the past few days, leading local health officials to issue a recreational advisory Thursday.
Algae blooms can produce toxins. Three years ago, blooms on Lake Erie contaminated Toledo's drinking water for more than 400,000 people for just over two days. But officials say the current algae outbreak on the river isn't affecting the drinking water.
Researchers think it is linked to a larger algae bloom on Lake Erie along with slow currents and high phosphorus levels in the river.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- NASA's asteroid chaser swings by Earth on way to space rock
- Canada's best-documented UFO sighting still intrigues, 50 years on
- Tech firms and lawmakers celebrate new trans-Atlantic cable
- Indonesia raises Bali volcano alert to highest level
- Ont. girl who was teased for love of bugs gets name in science journal