

The Associated Press





PUNTA TOMBO, Argentina -- More than a million penguins have travelled to Argentina's Punta Tombo peninsula during this year's breeding season, drawn by an unusual abundance of small fish.

Local officials say that's a record number in recent years for the world's largest colony of Magellanic penguins, offering an especially stunning spectacle for the tens of thousands of people who visit the reserve annually.

The peninsula's tiny islets are well-suited to nesting and have sardines and anchovies close to the shoreline. The flightless birds come on shore in September and October and stay while the males and females take turns caring for their eggs and hunting for food.

The warm-weather birds breed in large colonies in southern Argentina and Chile and migrate north as far as southwestern Brazil between March and September.

They are around 20 inches (50 centimetres) tall and have a broad crescent of white feathers that extends from just above each eye to the chin and a small area of pink on the face.