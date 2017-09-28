4-headed palm tree 'has had a wonderful life,' official says
Four-headed palm tree in Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City, Fla. (Joshua Boucher /News Herald via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 12:22PM EDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Officials in Florida say the outlook for a one-of-a-kind four-headed palm tree isn't good.
The News Herald reports that an expert study found that the Pindo palm in Panama City is in "irreversible decline" because of a number of factors including age, structural deformities, root death and likely a lightning strike.
Assistant City Manager Jared Jones says the city probably will have to remove the tree soon.
It's a disappointing diagnosis for many. St. Andrews Commissioner Mike Nichols calls the tree a piece of art, adding it "has had a wonderful life."
Experts say the tree is 80 to 100 years old.
City officials are brainstorming a replacement for the palm. The leading suggestion is to create a sculpture from wood. But Jones says he's open to other ideas.
