193 nations urge action to protect oceans - with U.S. protest
Aerial View of Arlington Reef in Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, Australia. (Pete Niesen / Shutterstock.com)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 6:42PM EDT
The 193 UN member nations are issuing an urgent call for action to reverse the decline in the health and productivity of the world's oceans -- with the Trump administration backing the action plan but rejecting its support for the Paris agreement to tackle climate change.
The final document gaveled to approval Friday by applauding ministers and diplomats at the end of the first-ever UN conference on oceans recognizes their critical importance to the future of the planet.
It calls on governments and people everywhere to take action to tackle threats from plastic garbage, overfishing, rising sea levels, and increasing acidity of ocean waters.
The U.S. was the only country to speak against the Paris accord, and France and the European Union were loudly applauded when they urged its implementation.
