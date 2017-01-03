19-year-old B.C. inventor makes 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 list
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 9:34PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:40AM EST
A 19-year-old Canadian inventor has been honoured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for creating a flashlight powered by the heat of the human hand and a mug that can charge a phone battery via hot coffee.
Ann Makosinski, a second-year student at the University of British Columbia, has already received numerous accolades for her work, including being named in Time’s 30 Under 30 list in 2013 and winning first place in her age group at the 2013 Google Science Fair.
But on a personal level, she says making Forbes’ list was special.
“It’s been a little goal of mine for a while, so it was great to finally get there,” Makosinski told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.
Makosinski said she knew she was nominated, but didn’t learn the news until she woke up to congratulatory text messages from friends. Other honourees in the “Energy” category include a 14-year-old who created a piezoelectric “leaf” device that harvests energy from sun, wind and rain and a 23-year-old who worked as an electrical engineer on the first airplane to circle the world with solar energy.
Makosinski is best known for two inventions. The Hollow Flashlight, a device that converts body heat into electricity to power an LED lightbulb, was developed after she learned of a friend living in the Philippines who fell behind in school because she didn’t have light to study at night.
She later developed the e-Drink, a mug that uses thermoelectric generators to harness excess heat from coffee to power a phone or music device. The invention landed her a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she showed off her creation.
“It was a really fun experience,” she said.
Both inventions have yet to hit the market, but Makosinski says she’s in talks to lock down a licensing deal for the flashlight.
Originally from Victoria, B.C., Makosinski credits her passion for invention with her childhood ingenuity.
“I wasn’t given many toys, so I’d have to take garbage from around the house and piece together ‘inventions’ – of course they never worked – but the idea of creating things with the resources around me was always there from the start. And then I did 10 science fairs from Grade 6 to Grade 12, so I was just making things constantly.”
She recalled the moment she learned she made Time’s 30 Under 30 list -- an honour that, at first, went over her head.
“To be honest, I didn’t even know what Time’s 30 Under 30 was until someone told me, and then I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of cool.’ So it was a big surprise for me and also a wonderful thing to add to my resume.”
This morning I woke up to kind texts from @aaroneasaw and @officialpartha saying congrats for being named on the @Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year in the Energy sector. It was probably one of the most inspiring ways to start off 2017. It pays off to be weird and not be the "coolest" kid in school, believe me. Always pursue your most passionate interests in your spare time, for most learning happens outside the classroom after class, and not during. Using your time most effectively will likely mean that sometimes you won't get to be as social as everyone else and you may feel quite lonely etc, but your sacrifice for what you love to do is worth it I promise. But I'm only 19, so don't take me too seriously ��