

CTVNews.ca Staff





In an escalating war of words, a member of Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet has written another sternly worded open letter to federal Conservative leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary.

It’s the second time that Brad Duguid, an MPP for Scarborough Centre and Minister of Economic Development and Growth, has publicly broadcast his criticism of O’Leary since Wynne penned the first letter on Sunday.

The political back-and-forth began when Wynne responded to O’Leary’s criticism of Ontario’s auto sector. The conversation eventually spiralled into a fact-checking debate about the province’s debt, rising hydro rates and ended with O’Leary pressuring the premier to call a snap election.

“Tempting as it may be, we will refrain from responding to your personal attacks because the purpose of our letters to you was not to attack you, but to correct you,” Duguid said in the letter, issued Wednesday.

“When someone runs down Ontario and trash talks the hard work we have done, we have a responsibility to stand up for our province and to speak up.”

Duguid reacted to O’Leary’s criticism of the province’s hydro rates, which rose in January, by saying that the government has vowed to make electricity more affordable.

“We know that more work needs to be done to reduce the electricity burden on Ontario families and businesses, which is why we’ve committed to more relief in the near future,” he wrote.

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault has also responded to O’Leary’s hydro criticisms. On Monday he said it was important to close coal plants and said the government is working to cut down on Ontarians electricity bills.

In an earlier letter to O’Leary, Duguid attempted to correct O’Leary’s assertion that Ontario was drowning in more than $300-billion in debt by pointing out that Ontario’s debt-to-GDP ratio -- about 40 per cent -- is a more telling figure. That rate is lower than Quebec’s and slightly higher than some Atlantic provinces.

Duguid ended the note by repeating Wynne’s congratulations to O’Leary on his decision to run to lead the Conservative party.

“As the Premier indicated, we respect your decision to seek political office. Despite your apparent disdain for those who have dedicated their careers to public service, we will always regard public office as a noble endeavour.”

With files from the Canadian Press