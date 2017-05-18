

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta’s Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties have agreed to merge, CTV News has learned.

Don Martin, host of CTV’s Power Play, reported Thursday morning that the Wildrose caucus will be told that a merger with the PC party is on. The parties have been discussing a merger for some time, in order to unite the conservative forces in the province.

Martin said the merger will likely present a “big problem” for Alberta’s NDP Premier Rachel Notley, whose party benefitted from the divisions between the conservatives in the last provincial election.

In March, former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney won the Alberta PC leadership race on a platform to dissolve the PCs and merge with Wildrose in order to create a new conservative party. His goal was to have the new party and its elected leader in place in 2018.

Wildrose leader Brian Jean had said he would be in favour of joining forces if his members approve.

With files from The Canadian Press