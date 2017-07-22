

The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. - Albertans will find out today whether the province's two right-of-centre political parties will merge into one to try and defeat Premier Rachel Notley's NDP government.

The Progressive Conservatives led by Jason Kenney and the Wildrose party led by Brian Jean will wrap up voting on a proposal to become the new United Conservative Party.

Kenney, who was a cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, says it's the culmination of a year of hard work.

He says the choice to unite into one party is a clear one, saying the alternative is pointless division that would lead to the NDP's re-election.

Jean agrees a merger is in the best interests of Albertans.

More than 50,000 Tories and about 40,000 in the Wildrose have signed up to vote.