OTTAWA –- Being prime minister means fewer impromptu trips to Canadian Tire, and running out to get a double double can cause "a bit of a kerfuffle" says Justin Trudeau.

After being whisked away by his security detail from a suburban Toronto shopping mall while campaigning with a byelection candidate on Wednesday, Trudeau acknowledged that it’s harder for him to step out in public without drawing a crowd.

Just after stepping into the Bridlewood Mall alongside Jean Yip, the federal Liberal candidate in Scarborough-Agincourt, a crush of people pushed to get close to Trudeau. In just minutes his security turned him around and whisked him back to his motorcade.

While the drop-in at the mall was a scheduled event, Trudeau said in a P.E.I radio station interview on Thursday, that he recognizes even his impromptu public outings can cause “a bit of a kerfluffle.”

For him, this means no more quick shopping trips, to buy a new tool from the hardware store or grab cup of coffee, without his security entourage tagging along. He said this can make it hard to find moments to just "hang out with friends and be chill."

Having grown up in the public eye when his father was prime minister, being surrounded by RCMP is nothing new to PM Trudeau. In the radio interview he called his protective detail "the best of the best."

When asked about the mall incident and whether security would be changed for future campaign stops, the Prime Minister’s Office said it doesn’t comment on matters relating to the prime minister’s security, and pointed further questions about the event to the Liberal party.

Liberal party spokesperson Braeden Caley told CTV News that the crowd of "well over six hundred people far exceeded all expectations for Mr. Trudeau's drop-in visit" resulting in his time there being cut short.

Caley said safety for the families and children at the event is the party’s "top priority."

"The large numbers that turned out yesterday just meant there was a need for added precautions," he said.

Yip is running to fill the seat vacated when her husband, Arnold Chan, died in September. After receiving her own jostling in the crowd, Yip did stay behind to speak with those who came out, the party said.