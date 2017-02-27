With less than two weeks before the first leadership debate, the race to replace Tom Mulcair as leader of the New Democratic Party finally has a few candidates.

So far, all three MPs vying for the job are middle-aged white men, although Niki Ashton and Jagmeet Singh would add some diversity should they choose to run.

The first debate happens March 12 in Ottawa. The leadership vote is scheduled for October.

Here's a look at the first three candidates in the race.

Charlie Angus

MP for the northern Ontario riding Timmins—James Bay since 2004

Before entering politics, Angus founded the punk band L'Etranger, edited HighGrader magazine and ran the Catholic Worker House for the homeless in Toronto

“More than 50 per cent of the people in Toronto are working on short-term contract work, burdened down by student debt, not able to buy homes in the communities they love, and that exists across this country,” he said at his campaign launch. “But we can change that.”

Known for his advocacy on indigenous issues

Speaks some French but is not fully bilingual

Guy Caron

MP for Quebec riding of Rimouski-Neigette—Témiscouata—Les Basques since 2011

Before politics, Caron served as president of the Canadian Federation of Students, worked as a radio journalist, and was an economist for the Communications, Energy and Paper workers Union of Canada

“The two main challenges I see for the twentieth century are income inequalities and also climate change,” Caron told CTV’s Power Play on the day he launched his campaign. “The first brick toward fighting income inequality would be establishing a basic income.”

Known for his critiques of Liberal and Conservative economic policies

Fluently bilingual

Peter Julian