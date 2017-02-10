

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to strike a “really tricky balance” in terms of developing a strong working relationship with U.S. president Donald Trump when the two leaders meet for the first time, says a one-time political communications director.

The two leaders will meet on Monday in Washington, D.C., where their topics of discussion are expected to include possible renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement, NATO and border security.

The meeting is widely viewed as a critical first step in building warm relations between the two leaders and their respective administrations.

Many suggest Trudeau will have to walk a fine line between being respectful to the controversial new U.S. president while also appearing resolute on issues that matter to Canadians.

Scott Reid, who was communications director for former prime minister Paul Martin, told CTV News Channel on Friday that typically these types of bilateral meetings are dictated by “self-interest and strategy.” But that’s not necessarily the case with the meeting Monday, when Reid says Trudeau will have to strike the right tone, posture and composition.

“I think the meeting will be dictated as much by psychology as anything else,” Reid said.

Trump likes “strength,” Reid said, but he also seems “a bit insecure at times.” Therefore, a “young, good-looking prime minister, kind of the darling of the international left, can’t let the president feel threatened. Otherwise, we all may pay the penalty.”

Reid said he expects a combination of policy and process announcements to come out of the meeting. The announcements may be about trade or how to navigate Trump’s refugee travel ban.

“But the fundamentals, where any of that goes, is going to come down to the working relationship established,” Reid said. “Does Trump say he sees Canada as a partner, or does he see Trudeau as a threat? That’s what’s really going to make the difference in this bilateral relationship.”

At the same time, Trudeau “can’t appear as though he’s crouching on the carpet,” Reid said. “He’s got to go there and be strong, and represent and stand up for our values and interests.”

David Wilkins, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, told CTV News Channel Friday that it’s “vitally important” that Trump and Trudeau develop a “working relationship.

“There are a lot of successes to build on,” Wilkins said. “We’ve got the greatest trade relationship between our two countries the world has ever known.”

For any possible issues of dispute, Wilkins said, the goal will be to find “common ground.”

Wilkins said the meeting is “less about personalities and more about issues. Both these individuals are professionals and they’re going to be working on the issues,” he said.

Pro-business Trump is keen on creating jobs, which will benefit Canada, Wilkins said. “Canada doesn’t take jobs from the U.S., Canada and the U.S. together create jobs, so I think this administration, in the long haul, is going to be very positive for Canada.”

Former White House speechwriter Mary Kate Cary told CTV News Channel that expectations should be kept “low.” The two leaders appear to have a “cordial relationship,” but she says Trump “should be expected to do everything through an ‘America first’ lens.”

In terms of policy, it is a “mixed bag,” Cary added, saying while the pair are in agreement over the Keystone XL pipeline, other issues such as foreign policy could lead to “substantive” discussions.

“In the end, I would advise Mr. Trudeau to have some tweets ready to go, as soon as the meetings are over,” she said with a laugh.

Ottawa Citizen columnist Andrew Cohen said he thinks Trudeau “should be very charming.”

“And I mean that, I think the president is susceptible to charm. I think that the prime minister should not come with a catalogue of grievances.”

Cohen said the prime minister should also express a “sense of willingness to do business” in order to protect Canadian interests and keep the United States happy.

“I would expect the prime minister would not go to multilateral questions where we have disagreements with the United States, whether it’s the United Nations or Russia or NATO,” he said.