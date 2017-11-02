

CTVNews.ca Staff





Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan is on the mend after emergency surgery, his office said Thursday.

O’Regan’s office said the Liberal MP from Newfoundland and Labrador wasn’t feeling well at the beginning of the week and initially thought he had the flu.

When his condition worsened, O’Regan underwent medical tests and then underwent “serious” surgery on Wednesday afternoon.

O’Regan’s office won’t elaborate on the type of surgery he had, but said the minister’s condition is non-life threatening and he is now on the mend in an Ottawa hospital.

Doctors are anticipating O’Regan will be back on his feet by Remembrance Day.

With files from CTV News Channel’s Michel Boyer