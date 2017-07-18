Veteran telecom and broadcast executive Ian Scott named CRTC chairman
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 2:25PM EDT
GATINEAU, Que. -- Heritage Minister Melanie Joly has announced Ian Scott as the new chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
Scott, who starts his five-year term on Sept. 5, was most recently executive director of government and regulatory affairs at Telesat Canada. He has also held executive roles at Telus (TSX:T), Call-Net Enterprises and the Canadian Cable Television Association.
Scott replaces Jean-Pierre Blais, who did not reapply for the job when his term came to an end earlier this year.
Joly also announced Caroline Simard as vice-chairwoman (Broadcasting) and Christianne Laizner as interim vice-chairwoman (Telecommunications).
Simard is currently legal counsel within the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. She will be begin her five-year term starting Sept. 11.
Laizner, whose up to one-year term was effective Monday, is senior general counsel and executive director of the CRTC legal sector.
