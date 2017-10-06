The federal government has announced they will pay hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation to the survivors of what is known as the ‘60s Scoop.

During a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said there will be up to $750 million in direct compensation to the estimated 20,000 Indigenous survivors, $50 million towards a foundation aimed at helping Indigenous families heal, and another $75 million for legal fees.

“Today, I’m pleased to announce that an agreement in principle has been reached in resolving this litigation,” Bennett said during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday. “Language and culture, apology, healing, these are essential elements to begin to right the wrongs of this dark and painful chapter.”

Indigenous children were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous households between 1964 and 1985. The settlement is intended to resolve a number of lawsuits that accused the federal government of robbing Indigenous children of their cultural identity.

"Those affected by the ‘60s Scoop identify the loss of their culture and language as among the greatest harm they suffered, which is why the government is responding directly to address this underlying impact of misguided past policies,” Bennett said.

The minister acknowledged the payout does not resolve all of the outstanding concerns of Indigenous communities affected by the ‘60s Scoop.

“This does not close the chapter on the ‘60s Scoop. There is more work to be done to address the harm suffered by other Indigenous children during this period,” Bennett said.