

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned that the United States has informed Canada of its intention to nominate Kelly Knight Craft as Ambassador.

Top U.S. officials told CTV News Washington Correspondent Richard Madan that they hope Craft will sail through confirmation hearings and be in the job by end of summer.

If so, Craft’s appointment would coincide with the beginning of discussions on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Craft and her husband Joe Craft are top Republican Party donors, just as former Ambassador Bruce Heyman and his wife were prominent donors to the Democratic Party.

Craft is close to both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence.

Craft serves on the Board of Trustees of her alma mater, the University of Kentucky. An online biography states that she was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2007 to serve as part of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations, where she advised the U.S. Ambassador to the UN on issues including engagement in Africa.