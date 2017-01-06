American Ambassador Bruce Heyman says he's leaving Ottawa in the next few weeks, following a New York Times report that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is denying diplomats' requests for extensions on their terms.

Heyman tweeted Friday morning, that he and his wife Vicki will be leaving Canada on or around Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration.

Heyman told CTV's Question Period last month, that outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama had asked all his political appointees to resign as of Trump's inauguration, following an example set by former president George W. Bush.

But Heyman suggested he was willing to remain until Trump found a replacement.

The New York Times report said several ambassadors, particularly those with school-aged children, had asked the Trump administration to remain in their posts for a few months, and some are now scrambling to obtain visas so they don't have to leave part-way through the school year.

The paper says it's a break with precedent, as most administrations allow a grace period.

Heyman was an Obama fundraiser before he became his envoy to Canada.

Other major U.S. partners like Britain and Germany also have politically appointed ambassadors, while posts in other countries are filled by career diplomats who remain in their roles even when the administration changes.