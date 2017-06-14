

CTVNews.ca Staff





The White House has officially announced that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Kelly Knight Craft as the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

In a statement given to CTV News, Knight Craft said she is looking forward to advancing the partnership between Canada and the United States.

“On any given day communities along the 49th parallel may have more in common with each other than they do with Washington or Ottawa,” she said.

“This is one of the many attributes of our relationship that makes it unique in the world.”

If confirmed by the U.S. senate, Knight Craft said she will “work hard every day to build on the strong, dynamic relationship that the United States and Canada have enjoyed for our entire history together.”

“My family and I embrace the opportunity to spend more time with our current circle of friends in Canada, and to travel coast to coast to coast making new ones.”

Knight Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, are top Republican Party donors, just as former Ambassador Bruce Heyman and his wife were prominent donors to the Democratic Party.

Craft is close to both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence.

Craft serves on the Board of Trustees of her alma mater, the University of Kentucky. An online biography states that she was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2007 to serve as part of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations, where she advised the U.S. Ambassador to the UN on issues including engagement in Africa.