

CTVNews.ca Staff





The order from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team for all politically appointed ambassadors to resign by inauguration day “didn’t come as any surprise,” the U.S. envoy to Canada said.

In an interview with CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday, Bruce Heyman said he and his wife Vicki knew they would have to leave their posts sooner or later, as Trump is set to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

“We expected a change. We’re under the Obama term and each president will select his own ambassador and so we knew that this was going to happen,” he said. “It didn’t come as any surprise to us.”

In the past, many politically appointed U.S. envoys have been given grace periods by the incoming administration, allowing them to wrap up their affairs until a new ambassador is appointed.

Heyman said Thursday that Canada could be without a U.S. ambassador for a while once he departs next week.

“You have a selection process, you have hearings, you have a background check…all of that has to take place,” he said of the U.S. protocol for appointing new envoys.

In the meantime, a diplomat known as the charge d’affaires will head the U.S. embassy in Ottawa and continue diplomatic relations between Canada and U.S. as usual, Heyman said.

Both Bruce and Vicki Heyman said serving in Canada since 2014 has been an “extraordinary experience.”

Vicki Heyman said she will miss Canadian people the most, and will depart with fond memories from their visits to all provinces and territories.

Bruce Heyman said that during his time in Canada, the relationship between the two countries has “evolved.” He highlighted the first Canadian state dinner at the White House in 20 years, and the warm relationship between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing President Barack Obama.

Enhancing trade and border security between U.S. and Canada have been one of the greatest accomplishments, he said.

Asked what advice he would give to the next U.S. ambassador to Canada, Heyman said: “There is no more important country in the entire world to the United States than Canada.”

“We do things together and we are a family.”