The G7 leaders have agreed to keep fighting protectionism, a win for Canada and the five other countries that had been pushing for the United States to come around to their view of trade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into the G7 talks in Italy championing the benefits of free trade and action on climate change.

“We look forward to working together to further deepen and amplify the economic success of people on both sides of the border,” Trudeau told reporters.

Those themes, as well as inclusive growth and gender equality, are expected to be the main themes of the G7 summit that Canada is hosting in Quebec next year.

Trudeau responded to reporters' questions about the specifics of his sidelines conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G-7 Summit by saying that he was glad to stand up and promote Canada in his discussions he had with Trump.

"Trade between our countries supports job creation on both sides of the border and the growth of the middle class, and in 2016 was valued at nearly $882 billion," a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Last week U.S. President Donald Trump began the countdown to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The G7 countries are Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United States and the UK. The European Union also attends.

Trudeau said the G7 is strong and he's looking forward to welcoming his fellow leaders to Charlevoix, Quebec for the 2018 meeting.

-With files from The Canadian Press