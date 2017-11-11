

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press





DANANG, Vietnam - In the wake of a court challenge against a controversial Quebec law banning people from wearing face coverings while giving or receiving public services, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is actively studying ways in which it might also weigh in.

Trudeau's remarks on Quebec's Bill 62 are the strongest indication he's given yet about the federal government's position on the law, which has been widely panned across the country for perceived discrimination against Muslim women.

Two groups filed a lawsuit in the province this week claiming the bill is unconstitutional and discriminates against an already marginalized population.

The Quebec government has defended the law on the grounds that it is in line with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and ensures security for all.

Speaking in Vietnam, Trudeau offered his first remarks on the bill since the court challenge was launched.

He says the government is mulling ways in which it could potentially take action against the legislation.