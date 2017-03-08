

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians have a right to know if a Parliamentary motion to condemn Islamophobia makes politicians and fellow citizens “uncomfortable,” so that “we can deal with it as a society.”

Trudeau, speaking in the House of Commons Wednesday during the “Daughters of the Vote” event in support of International Women’s Day, was responding to a Muslim delegate who encouraged Canadian leaders to condemn Islamophobia.

In relation to M-103, Trudeau said sometimes, it’s “useful” for some people to disagree. “To point out to the rest of us that there’s still a lot of work to do.

“If everyone just agreed and we’d moved on, maybe we wouldn’t be addressing the very scary and real spike in hate speech,” Trudeau said, adding maybe politicians wouldn’t be challenging each other.

“If M-103, condemning Islamophobia, actually gets people to notice that there are people (who are) uncomfortable with that idea, that there are people who still have problems with the idea that we would condemn discrimination against Muslims, then we have to know, we have to expose that and we have to deal with it as a society."

Trudeau later added that Canada has a problem with hatred and discrimination.

“Do we have a problem with Islamophobia in this country? Yes we do,” Trudeau said. “Do we have a problem with anti-Semitism in this country? Yes we do.”