

Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press





IQALUIT, Nunavut -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Iqaluit for a meeting with Canada's national Inuit organization, part of a two-day visit to the Arctic -- his first since the 2015 election campaign.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett, Health Minister Jane Philpott and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos are also taking part in the talks.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna later today.

Nunavut lost its representation inside the federal government last May when MP Hunter Tootoo resigned from his role as fisheries minister and left the Liberal caucus.

Tootoo, who now sits as an independent MP for Nunavut, quit amid reports of a "consensual but inappropriate" relationship with a staff member.

Trudeau is also scheduled to travel Friday to Yellowknife, where he is set to hold a town hall with members of the public.