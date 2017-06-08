

The Canadian Press





LA MALBAIE, Que. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec today visiting the town where the G7 summit is to be held next year.

Trudeau's trip to La Malbaie will see him meet with the mayor and local business and tourism representatives this morning before he holds a news conference.

La Malbaie is about 140 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in the picturesque Charlevoix region.

The G7 comprises the seven richest economies in the world, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It will mark the sixth time that Canada has hosted the meetings, including in the Muskoka region of Ontario in 2010, Alberta's Kananaskis in 2002 and Halifax in 1995.