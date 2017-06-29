Trudeau to meet with Queen Elizabeth, Irish Taoiseach ahead of G20 summit
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Queen Elizabeth and his Irish counterpart next before attending the G20 summit in Germany.
Trudeau will hold a private meeting with the Queen on July 5 in Edinburgh, Scotland - his second such meeting with the monarch as prime minister after they met in Buckingham Palace shortly after his election in 2015.
A statement from Trudeau's office says he looks forward to thanking the Queen for her dedication to Canada and for "carrying out her duties with such grace and strength."
Trudeau does have a bit of history with the Queen, having met her as a child in the 1970s when his father Pierre Trudeau was prime minister.
The day before his royal meeting, Trudeau will be in Dublin for talks with Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar. They will discuss the Canada-EU trade deal, known as CETA, and work on a trade agenda to create "good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic."
Following his U.K. visits, the prime minister will head to Hamburg, Germany for the G20 summit on July 7 and 8. The gathering is expected to focus on such issues as climate change, global health and gender equality.
