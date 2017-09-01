

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he respects Calgary MP Darshan Kang’s decision to leave the Liberal caucus, amid allegations that Kang sexually harassed two women.

Kang has denied the allegations and said he was removing himself from the Liberal caucus to focus on clearing his name.

“I respect Mr. Kang’s decision to step away from the Liberal caucus while this process is undergone,” Trudeau said Friday in Saskatoon.

Kang resigned Thursday evening, just hours after a second woman, Kirstin Morrell, came forward with allegations that he sexually harassed her between 2011 and 2012. At the time Morrell was a staffer in Kang’s office when he was an Alberta Liberal MLA.

Her allegations follow other accusations from an unnamed staff member in Kang’s constituency office.

Morrell told CTV News in a statement that she felt she had to come forward to back up the first accuser.

“It is not easy to come forward and I believe she should not have to stand alone … Parliament is an institution that relies on honourable and trustworthy people acting in the best interests of Canadians. We deserve better,” said Morrell. “I'd just like him to start telling the truth.”

The House of Commons chief human resources officer is conducting an investigation into the allegations made by the first accuser.

It’s this internal investigation that Trudeau continues to reference when asked by media about the scandal. Trudeau says he’s waiting for the independent process that is in place to run its course before commenting further.

“I appreciate that Parliament has provided for due process, and a fair and objective policy for resolving this matter,” Kang said in the statement announcing he was leaving the Liberal caucus.

Kang also said he has been on medical leave as a result of stress from the allegations.

Toronto-based criminal defence lawyer Marcy Segal said it can be difficult for victims of sexual harassment to come forward.

“There is a negative perception that your entire life is open to scrutiny as a complainant,” she said.

The president of Kang’s Calgary-Skyview riding association told CTV Calgary that the MP still has their support.

“It’s very tough for me to believe that whatever happened,” said Avinash Kangura, who is also a close friend of Kang’s. “It’s very tough to believe but you never know, but the association is fully behind him.”

He says the riding association will be meeting next week to discuss the situation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court