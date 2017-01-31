

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s director of communications is challenging Fox News over an inaccurate tweet that falsely describes the suspect involved in the Quebec City mosque shooting as “of Moroccan origin.”

Other news organizations, including CTV News, initially reported that a second suspect was involved in the deadly attack on Sunday night that left six worshipers dead. When this information turned out to be false, reports were updated.

Despite clarification from police, the Fox News tweet in question continues to appear online.

Trudeau’s communications chief Kate Purchase sent a letter to Fox News Channel’s co-president, Bill Shine, outlining that the erroneous post continues to be circulated online.

“These tweets by Fox News dishonour the memory of the six victims and their families by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities,” Purchase wrote in the letter.

“Muslims are predominantly the greatest victims of terrorist acts around the world. To paint terrorists with a broad brush that extends to all Muslims is not just ignorant -- it is irresponsible.”

The letter ends with Purchase asking Fox News to retract the tweet or issue an update with correct information.

Fox News appears to have corrected its reporting in an online story posted Monday that clarifies that the man “of Moroccan origin” was identified as a witness by police.

Police have arrested Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old of French-Canadian origin, in connection with the attack. Trudeau and police officials have described the shooting as an act of terror.