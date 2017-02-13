

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington on Monday, to meet with United States President Donald Trump.

Here is a full guide to how the day is slated to unfold.

Schedule

Trudeau's plane touched down in Virginia shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

The PM and the president are slated to meet at the White House for the first time shortly before 11 a.m., followed by a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders and bilateral talks between their cabinet ministers.

Trump and Trudeau are scheduled for a roundtable discussion on the advancement of women in business at 12:15, followed by a working luncheon shortly before 1 p.m.

The two leaders will participate in a joint press conference and media availability at 2 p.m.

That will wrap up Trudeau's time with Trump, but not his time in Washington. He'll meet with U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at 3 p.m., followed by a chat with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at 4 p.m.

The prime minister will board a flight bound for Ottawa at 6 p.m.

The Trump and Trudeau teams

Trudeau's entourage includes five cabinet ministers and his some of his closest aides, including senior political adviser Gerald Butts and chief of staff Katie Telford. David McNaughton, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., is also part of Trudeau's entourage on Monday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale are all on the trip for bilateral meetings with their American counterparts in Washington.

Freeland and Sajjan have already had meetings with their U.S. equivalents, while others will be shaking hands with their counterparts for the first time.

Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, is not on the trip.

Trump's son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner will be present for the bilateral meetings, as will chief strategist Steve Bannon, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney-General Jeff Sessions. Additionally, Trump's choice for secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, will also take part in the meetings, though he has not yet been confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is expected to participate in the roundtable discussion on women in business.