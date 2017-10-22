

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement on Sunday paying respect to those who have fallen while serving the country, in honour of the three-year anniversary of the attack on Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial.

The shooting in 2014 claimed the life of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo and left several others injured. The attack took place just two days after a Quebec terrorist attack killed Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent.

"On this solemn anniversary, I join Canadians across the country to remember and pay tribute to Corporal Cirillo and to Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, who was killed two days earlier that year in a terrorist attack in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. We offer our deepest sympathies to their families and friends, and to all those affected by these attacks,” Trudeau’s statement reads.

"These attacks were intended to instill fear and divide Canadians. Instead, they only served to unite us. We emerged stronger than before, showing the world that our most cherished values, freedom, democracy, diversity, and inclusion, will always triumph over fear and hatred.”