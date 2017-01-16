Trudeau holds town halls in Atlantic Canada after rocky start to goodwill tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting at Alumni Hall, Western University on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in London, Ontario. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 7:35AM EST
HALIFAX -- Maritimers will have a chance to question Justin Trudeau about regional issues as he begins the second week of his roving campaign to reconnect with ordinary Canadians.
The prime minister kicks off the Atlantic leg of his national outreach tour in Halifax today with a visit to a local coffee shop and a town hall forum hosted by the city's mayor.
Mike Savage tweeted Sunday that the event has been moved to the 3,000-seat Dartmouth Sportsplex arena due to "overwhelming positive response" over the weekend.
Trudeau will head to New Brunswick on Tuesday for an event in Fredericton and is scheduled to make stops in Quebec, the Prairies and British Columbia as the road trip continues.
The goodwill tour got off to a bit of a rocky start last week with Trudeau facing pointed questions about his Christmas vacation on an island in the Bahamas owned by the Aga Khan, and also Liberal Party cash-for-access fundraisers.
