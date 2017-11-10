

The Canadian Press





DANANG, Vietnam - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held bilateral meetings today with the president of Mexico and the prime minister of Japan at the APEC summit in Vietnam.

All three leaders will participate in talks later today on the sidelines of the summit in Da Nang about their countries' efforts to salvage the 11-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

It's unclear what kind of agreement the TPP countries could reach on an updated version of the Pacific Rim deal that was abandoned earlier this year by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau has said he's not going to rush into the deal unless it addresses the best interests of Canadians, despite pressure from some partners to move quickly on a revised TPP.

Later today, Trudeau is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi is an honorary Canadian citizen and Nobel laureate who has faced widespread international criticism for not speaking out against allegations of widespread state-led violence against her country's Muslim minority.