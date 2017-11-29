

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court of Canada this morning.

The new addition would ensure that the nine-member bench remains at full strength after Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retires on December 15th.

Insiders say the announcement will not include naming a new chief justice.

Trudeau has been under pressure to appoint the first Indigenous judge to the country's top court.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould wouldn't say yesterday if that will happen, but noted that the government sought applications from judges in western and northern Canada.

The Liberal government brought in a new Supreme Court appointment process last year to encourage more openness, transparency and diversity, and that high court justices be functionally bilingual.