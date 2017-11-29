Trudeau expected to announce new Supreme Court judge
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 6, 2015. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 2:54AM EST
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court of Canada this morning.
The new addition would ensure that the nine-member bench remains at full strength after Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retires on December 15th.
Insiders say the announcement will not include naming a new chief justice.
Trudeau has been under pressure to appoint the first Indigenous judge to the country's top court.
Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould wouldn't say yesterday if that will happen, but noted that the government sought applications from judges in western and northern Canada.
The Liberal government brought in a new Supreme Court appointment process last year to encourage more openness, transparency and diversity, and that high court justices be functionally bilingual.