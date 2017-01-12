

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is confirming -- and defending -- his use of a private helicopter while vacationing with the Aga Khan, saying it was the only way to get to his friend's secluded Bahamian island.

The prime minister and his family spent time over Christmas at Bell Island in the Bahamas.

To do so, they flew to Nassau on a Canadian government jet, but made the last leg of the journey aboard the Aga Khan's helicopter.

Trudeau's own ethics guidelines bar the use of sponsored travel in private aircraft, allowing only for exceptional circumstances related to the job of prime minister and only with the prior approval of the ethics commissioner.

But he says he doesn't believe the trip poses any ethical dilemma.

He says he's happy to discuss the matter with conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson "and answer any questions she may have."