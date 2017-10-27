

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attended a funeral in Montreal today for Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council.

Pitfield died last week at the age of 80.

Trudeau described Pitfield at the time as a family friend who was "especially dear" to his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau and their family.

The prime minister will head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville this afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.

He is expected to hold a media availability in the town east of Montreal.