Trudeau attends Michael Pitfield funeral in Montreal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to the church with his children Grace and Xavier to attend funeral services for Michael Pitfield, in Montreal on Friday, October 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 1:09PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attended a funeral in Montreal today for Michael Pitfield, a former senator and clerk of the Privy Council.
Pitfield died last week at the age of 80.
Trudeau described Pitfield at the time as a family friend who was "especially dear" to his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau and their family.
The prime minister will head to Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville this afternoon and highlight changes to the Canada Child Benefit.
He is expected to hold a media availability in the town east of Montreal.