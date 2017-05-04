

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Tories and NDP are promoting competing plans to improve health care, recruit more doctors and do away with "hallway medicine" caused by overcrowding.

Both parties are pledging to address acute doctor shortages and emergency room overcrowding as they campaign for the provincial vote on May 30.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie announced $13.5 million over four years to recruit more doctors, which he said would significantly reduce physician shortages.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill, meanwhile, promised Wednesday to address what he called "hallway medicine," and put an end to emergency department overcrowding if his party is elected.

The Liberals used Day 4 of the election to highlight plans to provide a pre-primary program for about 750 four-year-olds, with Premier Stephen McNeil saying he would begin the program this fall in 30 locations.

The leaders are slated to campaign mostly in the Halifax area today, with McNeil set to visit a medical centre and Burrill heading to Bridgewater for a policy announcement.