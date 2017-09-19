

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – This evening, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale are testifying and taking MPs questions at the House Health Committee on Bill C-45, the government’s marijuana legalization legislation.

The ministers will be accompanied by senior officials from their respective departments for the meeting, which is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The committee reconvened in Ottawa a week early, ahead of other parliamentary colleagues, to get a head start on hearing from witnesses about the government’s plans to have marijuana legalized by July 2018.

It has already heard from dozens of witnesses, some of which have raised serious concerns about the Liberals’ pot plans, including law enforcement and provinces saying they won’t be anywhere near ready to implement the new regime in time.

The bill, as it’s drafted, would allow adults in Canada to possess and use small amounts of recreational marijuana legally. It sets out the parameters around the production, possession, safety standards, distribution, and sale of marijuana. It also creates new Criminal Code offences for selling marijuana to minors. The proposed federal law spells out that it will be illegal for anyone younger than 18 to buy pot, but leaves the provinces and territories to set a higher age.

In a press conference Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s approach, and said Bill C-45 is one of the government’s top priorities to see pass.