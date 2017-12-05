Thalidomide survivors say they were belittled by Disability Minister Kent Hehr
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 11:31AM EST
OTTAWA -- Members of a thalidomide survivor group allege that patients were belittled in a face-to-face meeting with Kent Hehr, the federal minister for persons with disabilities.
Fiona Sampson, a thalidomide survivor in the meeting, says Hehr degraded patients with his remarks.
She says he apologized this fall after a letter was sent to the Prime Minister's Office.
The survivors are calling on the federal government to honour a pledge to compensate them with a lump sum payment of $250,000 and increased annual pensions.
They say patients have received lump sum payments of $125,000 each, noting they are struggling to make ends meet due to the extent of their disabilities.
In December 2014, the House of Commons passed a unanimous motion with a commitment to provide "full support' to Canadian thalidomide victims who were born with physical disabilities due to the effects of the drug during pregnancy.