Supreme Court will not hear Ezra Levant's appeal of libel judgment
FILE - Ezra Levant turns after addressing a partially filled auditorium at a canceled event at the University of Ottawa, on March 23, 2010. (Pawel Dwulit / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:34AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal filed by outspoken political commentator Ezra Levant over a 2014 libel judgment against him.
Levant was found to have libelled Khurrum Awan in nine posts to his online blog.
An Ontario trial judge awarded Awan $50,000 in general damages and $30,000 in aggravated damages and ordered the libellous posts taken down.
The posts dealt with Awan's appearance at a British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal hearing in 2008.
The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the judgment against Levant last year.
As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the appeal.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Liberal government promises extra $62B for military over next 20 years
- Four key takeaways from the defence policy review
- In Washington for NAFTA talks, Canadian premiers sidestep Comey scandal
- Trudeau looking forward to hosting G7 summit in Quebec town
- Supreme Court will not hear Ezra Levant's appeal of libel judgment