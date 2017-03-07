

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has written a Facebook post on the eve of International Women’s Day urging women to celebrate men who promote gender equality.

Critics, however, say that the post sends the wrong message.

“This week, as we mark International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the boys and men in our lives who encourage us to be who we truly are, who treat girls & women with respect, and who aren’t afraid to speak up in front of others,” Gregoire Trudeau wrote Tuesday. “Take a picture holding hands with your male ally & share it on social media using the hashtag #TomorrowInHand.”

Gregoire Trudeau posted an image of herself holding hands with her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

After eight hours the post had received more than 9,000 total “likes” and “loves,” and more than 800 comments. But the top comment, with nearly 1,000 “likes,” asked why men should be celebrated on International Women’s Day.

“I am puzzled. There are so many things that can be done to celebrate women, and yet the call goes out to celebrating men. Allies and unity are crucial, but so is womanhood,” wrote a Facebook user named Bibi Ebel.

Below that, the second-top comment with more than 400 “likes” was equally critical.

“Ugh, really?!?! Don't we already celebrate men enough?? Do we really need to make International WOMENS Day about the men in our lives??? This seems to really miss the whole point,” wrote a user named Kristina Kurth Benoit.

The backlash continued on Twitter, where Conservative MP Michelle Rempel said she’s “never had to have my hand held.”

I've never had to have my hand held. #equalitymatters pic.twitter.com/z46NCZcZ4Z — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) March 7, 2017

But back on the original Facebook post, where “likes” outweighed the negative comments, others defended Gregoire Trudeau.

“It was just a comment to include not divide for heavens sake,” wrote one supporter. “The negativity this post has brought out does not even make sense.”