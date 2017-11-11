

CTVNews.ca Staff





A small Quebec town between Montreal and Ottawa has elected what is believed to be Canada’s first openly transgender mayor.

Julie Lemieux is the new mayor of Tres-Saint-Redempteur, a town of 946 residents roughly 80 kilometres west of Montreal.

Lemieux grabbed 235 votes in the Nov. 5 election, while her counterparts Louise Blais and Jean Lalonde received 141 and 113 votes, respectively.

The 45-year-old served on the town’s council for four years before running for mayor.

She is also the only female mayor in the town’s 137-year history.