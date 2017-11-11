Small Quebec municipality elects Canada's first openly transgender mayor
Julie Lemieux, the mayor of Tres-Saint-Redempteur, is seen in this image.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 11:56AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 11, 2017 5:41PM EST
A small Quebec municipality between Montreal and Ottawa has elected what is believed to be Canada’s first openly transgender mayor.
Julie Lemieux is the new mayor of Tres-Saint-Redempteur, a community of 946 residents roughly 80 kilometres west of Montreal.
Lemieux grabbed 235 votes in the Nov. 5 election, while her counterparts Louise Blais and Jean Lalonde received 141 and 113 votes, respectively.
The 45-year-old served on the municipality's council for four years before running for mayor.
She is also the only female mayor in Tres-Saint-Redempteur's 137-year history.