OTTAWA -- Senators stood down Thursday from their attempt to amend the government's budget bill, voting instead to accept the will of the House of Commons while insisting on their right to amend any bill.

Sen. Peter Harder, the government representative in the Senate, moved that the Senate not insist on its amendment, "but that the Senate confirms its privileges, immunities and powers as provided under the Constitution." The motion was approved 50 to 33.

Conservative Sen. Don Plett tried to send the matter to the upper chamber's national finance committee to be studied until June 30, but senators voted down that motion 49 to 32.

The Senate's acceptance of the budget bill -- without changes -- closes several days of tension between the two chambers, in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau insisted the Senate had to leave budget bills untouched.

Senators had voted to remove an annual increase, pegged to inflation, to an excise tax on alcohol. The House refused the amendment and returned the budget to the Senate on Wednesday.

Senators objected to a message contained in Wednesday's House motion rejecting their change, which said MPs refused the Senate's modification "because these amendments infringe upon rights and privileges of the House."

On Wednesday, MPs decided to rise for the summer, meaning if the Senate had pressed on with its intention to amend the budget, the government would have had to reconvene the House, forcing them to return to Ottawa from their ridings.