

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA—Conservative Sen. Tobias Enverga Jr., 61, died suddenly while on a parliamentary trip to Colombia, the Senate has confirmed.

The all-party delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was attending the ParlAmericas 14th Annual Plenary Assembly in Medellin when Enverga died.

According to a statement from the late senator’s office, he died unexpectedly Thursday morning.

The Philippine-born Ontario senator leaves behind his wife Rosemer—who was by his side when he died— and three daughters: Rystle, Reeza and Rocel.

He was appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Stephen Harper in 2012 and was the first Filipino Canadian to sit in the Canadian Senate.

“Senator Enverga – known affectionately as Jun… was a proud voice for his community and for the many diverse communities in the Greater Toronto Area,” said Speaker of the Senate George Furey in a statement.

Furey said he will be most remembered for his advocacy for persons with disabilities and for multiculturalism.

The other parliamentarians attending the Nov. 15 to Nov. 17 trip to Colombia were Liberal MPs Bob Nault and Randy Boissonnault; NDP MP Richard Cannings, and Conservative MP Bev Shipley.

“Heartbroken to hear of the untimely death of my friend Senator Tobias Enverga. Thoughts and prayers with his colleagues, friends and family,” former Conservative leader Rona Ambrose tweeted Thursday.

Further information regarding a memorial service and funeral arrangements is forthcoming, his office said.

